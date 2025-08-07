OpenAI GPT‑5 is here: Company unveils 'PhD-level experts in your pocket'

OpenAI unveiled GPT-5 on Thursday, calling it a significant upgrade from its predecessors and a major step forward in building the capabilities of large language models.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the model as "like having a team of PhD-level experts in your pocket." Altman also believes that GPT‑5 marks a major step to achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI).

AGI refers to the hypothetical intelligence of a machine that has the ability to understand or learn any intellectual task that a human can, according to Google. It essentially aims to mimic the cognitive abilities of the human brain.

Nick Turley, who leads the ChatGPT team, described the new model as the smartest and fastest to date, with a more natural and human-like conversational style. For developers, it also represents the GPT‑5 is the best coding model for developers, according to ChatGPT post-training lead Michelle Pokrass.

The learning model will have the ability to create any app by simply asking GPT‑5 to code it through its newly introduced feature called vibecoding. It will also have the capability to generate large, varied outputs with different answers each time to the same question.

GPT-5 will also be available to everyone currently using ChatGPT for no extra charge, according to Turley. However, there will be usage limits remain in place for unpaid or lower-cost subscriptions.

To underscore the safety guards in place, Safety Research Lead Alex Beutel highlighted that GPT-5 was built with a better foundation for safety. The company also ran rigorous safety testing to make the system robust against abuse and misuse.

The news comes just a day after Fox News learned the federal government was leveraging ChatGPT across its agencies, aligning with President Donald Trump 's pledge to ensure the U.S. is a leader in developing and regulating artificial intelligence.

"America is the country that started the AI race," Trump said at a tech summit in Washington. "And as President of the United States, I'm here today to declare that America is going to win it."

