OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says AI will be a ‘challenge’ that ‘we can manage’ ahead of WH meeting

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told FOX Business on Thursday that while AI innovation will be a "challenge" that should be taken "seriously," the technology is something that can be managed.

Altman gave a brief response to FOX Business White House correspondent Edward Lawrence over general concerns about AI ahead of the CEO’s meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and other AI developers at the White House.

"I think we can manage this for sure," Altman said of AI innovation while on his way into the White House. "I think we need to take it seriously. I think now is a great time to be doing this. It’s good to try to get ahead of this. It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but it’s one I’m sure we can handle."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also gave reporters a brief response, "Just looking forward to a productive meeting. It's an important topic."

Harris and administration officials were meeting on Thursday with the heads of Google, Microsoft and two influential startups they support: Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google-backed Anthropic.

The administration said they plan to discuss the risks they see in current AI development and how they can ensure the rapidly evolving technology improves people’s lives without putting people’s rights and safety at risk.

The Biden administration’s message to the companies is that they have a role to play in reducing the risks and that they can work together with the government.

The Democratic administration plans to announce an investment of $140 million to establish seven new AI research institutes, administration officials said.

