Artificial intelligence

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says AI will be a ‘challenge’ that ‘we can manage’ ahead of WH meeting

Vice President Kamala Harris meeting with tech executives to discuss risks of AI development

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told FOX Business on Thursday that while AI innovation will be a "challenge" that should be taken "seriously," the technology is something that can be managed.

Altman gave a brief response to FOX Business White House correspondent Edward Lawrence over general concerns about AI ahead of the CEO’s meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and other AI developers at the White House.

"I think we can manage this for sure," Altman said of AI innovation while on his way into the White House. "I think we need to take it seriously. I think now is a great time to be doing this. It’s good to try to get ahead of this. It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but it’s one I’m sure we can handle."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also gave reporters a brief response, "Just looking forward to a productive meeting. It's an important topic."

‘GODFATHER OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE’ SAYS AI IS CLOSE TO BEING SMARTER THAN US, COULD END HUMANITY 

Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, left, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman arrive to the White House for a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris on artificial intelligence on Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Newsroom)

Harris and administration officials were meeting on Thursday with the heads of Google, Microsoft and two influential startups they support: Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google-backed Anthropic.

OpenAI, ChatGPT

As tech executives were due to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, Britain’s competition watchdog said it is opening a review of the AI market, focusing on the technology underpinning chatbots like ChatGPT, which was developed by Open (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File / AP Newsroom)

The administration said they plan to discuss the risks they see in current AI development and how they can ensure the rapidly evolving technology improves people’s lives without putting people’s rights and safety at risk.

WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCED PLAN FOR ‘RESPONSIBLE’ AI USE, VP HARRIS TO MEET WITH TECH EXECUTIVES

The Biden administration’s message to the companies is that they have a role to play in reducing the risks and that they can work together with the government.

The Democratic administration plans to announce an investment of $140 million to establish seven new AI research institutes, administration officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.