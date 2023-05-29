Nvidia, MediaTek to collaborate on power advanced vehicle infotainment systems

Nvidia Corp. and MediaTek Inc. will partner on technology to power advanced vehicle infotainment systems that can stream video or games or interact with drivers through artificial intelligence, the companies announced Monday.

The agreement, which will include MediaTek systems and Nvidia software, was made public at the Computex technology trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, according to Reuters.

MediaTek will integrate a Nvidia graphic processing unit chiplet and Nvidia software into the system-on-chips it provides to automakers for infotainment displays, the companies said.

The feature would be compatible with automated driving systems based on Nvidia technology.

"The automotive industry needs strong companies that can work with the industry for decades at a time," Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang said at a news conference.

"The quality, strength and positions of our two companies could give the automotive industry partners that they can build their companies on," Huang added, noting that the partnership would provide chips that can power "every single segment of a car."

Automakers including features like gaming, artificial intelligence for voice-activated features, driver monitoring systems and displays related to automated driving create more complex in-vehicle displays. An example used in the announcement said dashboard displays could show the environment around the vehicle while the cameras monitor the driver.

The partnership with MediaTek will reportedly allow Nvidia wider access to the $12 billion market for infotainment system-on-chips, the companies announced.

MediaTek Chief Executive Officer Rick Tsai said the first products are expected to be released in late 2025.

Nvidia has centered its attention on premium automotive brands like Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar Land Rover while MediaTek – a company strong in mobile connectivity and Android systems – generally sells its Dimensity Auto technology to lower-priced, mass-market vehicle lines.

"There are a lot of segments they are addressing that Nvidia has not addressed," said Danny Shapiro, Nvidia vice president of automotive.

Qualcomm, a competitor to MediaTek in the smartphone market, has also been looking to collaborate with automakers. The company announced a partnership with SalesForce earlier this year to develop a new connected vehicle platform.

Reuters contributed to this report.