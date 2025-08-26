Bracing for Nvidia, when size matters

The stakes are high for Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, ahead of its quarterly results that are due Wednesday after the closing bell.

With the stock up 35% this year, a big move post-earnings could mean active trading in many exchange-traded funds.

The chipmaker, often viewed as the poster child for artificial intelligence, is heavily represented in about 673 different ETFs, according to Seeking Alpha.

Funds which hold a high concentration, between 21% and 27% of the tech-giant, include VanEck Semiconductor, Strive U.S. semiconductor ETF and Grizzle Growth ETF, as tracked by ETF.com.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SMH VANECK VECTORS SEMICONDUCTOR ETF 297.34 +0.59 +0.20% SHOC STRIVE U.S. SEMICONDUCTOR ETF 57.13 +0.08 +0.14% DARP TIDAL TRUST II GRIZZLE GROWTH ETF 37.78 -0.12 -0.33%

As for the broader S&P 500, Nvidia is the largest stock in the benchmark, according to S&P 500 Dow Jones Indices. Thus, funds that track the S&P 500 must mirror it.

A handful of the largest ETFs by size also count Nvidia as a top holding, including Invesco’s QQQ at 10%, SPDR S&P 500 ETF and Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF, both at 8%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % QQQ INVESCO QQQ TRUST - USD DIS 573.43 +0.82 +0.14% SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST - USD DIS 646.62 +1.60 +0.25% VOO VANGUARD S&P 500 ETF - USD DIS 594.45 +1.47 +0.25%

With a market capitalization of more than $4.4 trillion, the company's size is stunning, as noted by investor Louis Navellier of Navellier Calculated Investing.

"Nvidia now has a market capitalization that accounts for 3.6% of global GDP, according to Deutsche Bank," he wrote in a recent note to clients. "Furthermore, according to Deutsche Bank, Nvidia’s market capitalization is now bigger than the entire stock market capitalizations of Britain, France and Germany. Only China, India and Japan have stock market capitalizations larger than Nvidia."

Nvidia is expected to post earnings per share of $1, a 47% jump from the year-ago period, while revenue is seen rising 52% to $45.8 billion.

