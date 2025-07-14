Expand / Collapse search
Artificial intelligence
Nvidia CEO says AI will create more jobs despite workforce changes

Jensen Huang counters Anthropic CEO's warning of massive job losses, urges workers to embrace artificial intelligence

Mike Sommers, CEO and president of the American Petroleum Institute, told FOX Business that the nation's petroleum companies are ready to power the future of AI.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes more jobs will be created as a result of ever-changing artificial intelligence (AI). 

Huang has spoken to media outlets in recent days about the shift in the workforce, contrasting remarks of a "white-collar apocalypse" by AI safety and research company Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei.

"Everyone's jobs will change," Huang said, according to Axios. 

"Some jobs will be unnecessary. Some people will lose jobs. But many new jobs will be created," Huang said. "The world will be more productive. There will be higher GDP [gross domestic product, or total national output]. There will be more jobs. But every job will be augmented by AI."

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Delivers Keynote At Developers Conference

Huang founded Nvidia, the company that dubs itself the "world leader in artificial intelligence computing," in 1993. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Amodei, on the other hand, told Axios he believes AI could wipe out as much as half of all entry-level white-collar jobs, resulting in a spike in unemployment in the next one to five years. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 164.07 -0.85 -0.52%

Huang founded Nvidia, the company that dubs itself the "world leader in artificial intelligence computing," in 1993.

Humanoid robot shakes human's hand

Huang has spoken to media outlets in recent days about the shift in the workforce, contrasting remarks of a "white-collar apocalypse" by AI safety and research company Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei. (Tang Yanjun/China News Service/VCG / Getty Images)

The 62-year-old recommends workers jump on the AI train, learning to use it "to transform the way you work."

Amazon AI sign in Hanover

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recommends workers jump on the AI train. (Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance  / Getty Images)

"You might go forward 10 years from now and just realize: The actual thing I was doing before that I considered to be my job, I don't do anymore," he said, according to Axios. "But I still have a great job – in fact, even better than before. The things that I'm doing at my job are different, because AI is helping me do a lot of it. But I'm doing a lot more meaningful things."