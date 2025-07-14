Nvidia CEO says AI will create more jobs despite workforce changes

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes more jobs will be created as a result of ever-changing artificial intelligence (AI).

Huang has spoken to media outlets in recent days about the shift in the workforce, contrasting remarks of a "white-collar apocalypse" by AI safety and research company Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei.

"Everyone's jobs will change," Huang said, according to Axios.

"Some jobs will be unnecessary. Some people will lose jobs. But many new jobs will be created," Huang said. "The world will be more productive. There will be higher GDP [gross domestic product, or total national output]. There will be more jobs. But every job will be augmented by AI."

Amodei, on the other hand, told Axios he believes AI could wipe out as much as half of all entry-level white-collar jobs, resulting in a spike in unemployment in the next one to five years.

Huang founded Nvidia, the company that dubs itself the "world leader in artificial intelligence computing," in 1993.

The 62-year-old recommends workers jump on the AI train, learning to use it "to transform the way you work."

"You might go forward 10 years from now and just realize: The actual thing I was doing before that I considered to be my job, I don't do anymore," he said, according to Axios. "But I still have a great job – in fact, even better than before. The things that I'm doing at my job are different, because AI is helping me do a lot of it. But I'm doing a lot more meaningful things."