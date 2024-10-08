NOAA's 'Hurricane Hunters' utilize Lockheed, Gulfstream planes to get storm data

The NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters have been actively flying missions for Hurricane Milton, the intense storm swirling toward Florida’s west-central coast.

The National Hurricane Center, which uses data from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter flights, said in a Tuesday public advisory that the storm will come onshore Wednesday night in west-central Florida. It became a Category 5 storm again Tuesday after briefly weakening.

The flights that the NOAA Hurricane hunters have conducted for Hurricane Milton marks the latest instances of the daring group taking to the skies to support vital hurricane forecast models and research through data-gathering.

According to the agency, the group uses three aircraft – two made by Lockheed Martin and one by Gulfstream – for traversing through, around and above hurricanes.

The NOAA’s two Lockheed WP-3D Orion planes feature a "unique array of scientific instrumentation, radars and recording systems for measurements of the atmosphere, the earth and its environment," the NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations has said.

That includes lower fuselage and tail Doppler radar systems that can give "an MRI-like look" at a given storm and deployable GPS dropwindsondes to measure properties like pressure and wind speed, among other instruments, according to the agency.

The four-engine turboprop WP-3D Orion planes, which can fly up to 3,800 nautical miles and reach up to 27,000 feet in the air, are nicknamed "Kermit" and "Miss Piggy."

During a recent flight through Hurricane Milton, "Miss Piggy" experienced a "bump ride" that jostled but did not appear to phase her passengers, according to a Tuesday X post from the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center.

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters also operate a Gulfstream IV-SP jet called "Gonzo."

When deployed, the aircraft typically traverses around and above hurricanes "gathering vital high-altitude data with GPS dropwindsondes and tail Doppler radar that enables forecasters to map the steering currents that influence the movements of hurricanes," according to the NOAA’S Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. It can fly as high as 45,000 feet.

The NOAA’s Gulfstream IV-SP has been busy with Milton, making several flights over the past couple of days, FlightAware data indicated.

The Air Force Reserve also has its own Hurricane Hunters that belong to the 403rd Wing’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron and provide support for the NHC. They use 10 WC-130J Hercules planes that also come from Lockheed Martin to fly hurricanes.

Like the NOAA Hurricane Hunters, they, too, have been investigating Hurricane Milton through missions.

The NOAA has new aircraft slated to enter its Hurricane Hunter fleet.

In late September, the agency said it had given Lockheed Martin a contract that "covers acquisition of two C-130J Hercules aircraft and the NOAA-specific design efforts, with options for additional aircraft."

The pair of "next-generation hurricane hunter" planes will replace "Kermit" and "Miss Piggy" in 2030, according to the NOAA. They are expected to have more room for science payloads as well as additional instruments and technology for more data-gathering capabilities for hurricanes and other research.

During the summer, NOAA said it plans to acquire its second "fully modified" Gulfstream G550 "specially configured" for hurricane forecasts and other initiatives as part of an existing contract with Gulfstream.

A G550 jet that NOAA is receiving before that one will take over for its current Gulfstream IV-SP in 2025.

"The acquisition of these highly capable aircraft is a major step forward in the recapitalization of NOAA’s aircraft fleet, which forecasters, researchers and decision-makers depend on for live-saving information," NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and Marine and Aviation Operations Vice Adm. Nancy Hann said of the two G550s.