Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Electric

New York City food policy office says Uber, Lyft must have ‘zero-emission fleet’ by 2030

New York City has announced more than $10 million in federal grants to replace nearly 1,000 fossil fuel-powered fleet vehicles with EV’s

close
Wyoming Sen. Jim Anderson discuss how he is pushing to have the sale of new electric vehicles banned in the state by 2035 on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’ video

Wyoming moves to ban sales of new electric vehicles by 2035

Wyoming Sen. Jim Anderson discuss how he is pushing to have the sale of new electric vehicles banned in the state by 2035 on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’

New York City says Uber and Lyft will be required to have a "zero-emission fleet" by 2030 as part of the city’s green initiative. 

The Thursday announcement came from New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s Office of Food Policy which, according to its website, supports "economic opportunity and environmental sustainability in the food system." 

"We are electrifying our city vehicle fleet," NYC Food tweeted Thursday. "Today, we are announcing Uber and Lyft will be required to have a zero-emission fleet by 2030." 

FOX Business has reached out to the mayor’s office seeking more information on how drivers will acquire electric vehicles. 

MANCHIN BILL WOULD PAUSE EV TAX CREDIT PAYOUTS

Uber and Lyft both told FOX Business applauded the mayor’s efforts. 

Uber said reducing emissions was "an important goal we share." 

"Uber has been making real progress to become the first zero-emissions mobility platform in North America, and there’s much more to do," a spokesman for Uber said. "We look forward to work with [the Taxi & Limousine Commission] to achieve zero-emissions in New York City in a way that benefits drivers." 

uber nyc

FILE: Yellow cabs and Uber car drive through Times Square on November 16, 2020 in New York City. (Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress / Getty Images)

A spokesman for Lyft, which announced its zero emissions goal by 2030, said it was "excited to partner with New York City" on its journey. 

"New York’s commitment will accelerate an equitable city-wide transition to electric, and we’re eager to collaborate with [the Taxi & Limousine Commission] on an ambitious plan for a rideshare clean mile standard," the spokesman said. 

CALIFORNIA ACCOUNTED FOR 40% OF US ZERO-EMISSION VEHICLE SALES IN 2022

"With smart, targeted investments in incentives and charging infrastructure, we’ll help tear down the barriers that prevent drivers from making the switch to electric – and build a cleaner and more sustainable New York in the process." 

A Lyft sticker on a white vehicle

Lyft driver and passengers want more safety precautions, according to 17 new lawsuits filed Wednesday. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

The spokesman told FOX Business that many Lyft drivers the company has spoken to want to transition to EV’s but need help. 

"We believe smart, targeted investments in incentives and charging infrastructure can help them overcome these challenges," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Earlier this month, the city announced $10.1 million in federal grants to replace nearly 1,000 fossil fuel-powered fleet vehicles with EV’s and install more than 300 new EV chargers across the city. 