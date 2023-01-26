New York City food policy office says Uber, Lyft must have ‘zero-emission fleet’ by 2030

New York City says Uber and Lyft will be required to have a "zero-emission fleet" by 2030 as part of the city’s green initiative.

The Thursday announcement came from New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s Office of Food Policy which, according to its website, supports "economic opportunity and environmental sustainability in the food system."

"We are electrifying our city vehicle fleet," NYC Food tweeted Thursday. "Today, we are announcing Uber and Lyft will be required to have a zero-emission fleet by 2030."

FOX Business has reached out to the mayor’s office seeking more information on how drivers will acquire electric vehicles.

Uber and Lyft both told FOX Business applauded the mayor’s efforts.

Uber said reducing emissions was "an important goal we share."

"Uber has been making real progress to become the first zero-emissions mobility platform in North America, and there’s much more to do," a spokesman for Uber said. "We look forward to work with [the Taxi & Limousine Commission] to achieve zero-emissions in New York City in a way that benefits drivers."

A spokesman for Lyft, which announced its zero emissions goal by 2030, said it was "excited to partner with New York City" on its journey.

"New York’s commitment will accelerate an equitable city-wide transition to electric, and we’re eager to collaborate with [the Taxi & Limousine Commission] on an ambitious plan for a rideshare clean mile standard," the spokesman said.

"With smart, targeted investments in incentives and charging infrastructure, we’ll help tear down the barriers that prevent drivers from making the switch to electric – and build a cleaner and more sustainable New York in the process."

The spokesman told FOX Business that many Lyft drivers the company has spoken to want to transition to EV’s but need help.

"We believe smart, targeted investments in incentives and charging infrastructure can help them overcome these challenges," he said.

Earlier this month, the city announced $10.1 million in federal grants to replace nearly 1,000 fossil fuel-powered fleet vehicles with EV’s and install more than 300 new EV chargers across the city.