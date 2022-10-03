Expand / Collapse search
New iPhone feature alerts Nebraska police to 'worst crash' in recent memory

iPhone 14 can detect a severe car crash, call 911 and notify emergency contacts

A new iPhone 14 feature is being credited for alerting police in Nebraska to the "worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory," which left six people dead early Sunday morning.

Lincoln Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call from an iPhone recording indicating the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone at 2:16 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found what was believed to be a black Honda Accord, which had struck a tree in a yard. 

The 26-year-old man behind the wheel and four male passengers — ages 21, 22, 22 and 23 — were pronounced dead on the scene.

Jonathan Koch, 22, was one of the crash victims, family and friends told KETV.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died. 

The iPhone 14, just released Sept. 16, can detect a severe car crash, call 911 and notify emergency contacts, according to Apple's website. The device "feels, hears and measures a crash" by sudden speed shifts and cabin pressure changes. 

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus picture

The iPhone 14 was released Sept. 16, and iPhone 14 Plus will be beginning Oct. 7. (Apple)

Some media outlets have been testing out the new technology to see if it really works. 

Police ask anyone with information about the crash, including video evidence, to call non-emergency number 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.