Netflix Twitter account jokes about 'subscription mooching,' which costs streaming service dearly

'If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us'

Drucker School of Management senior fellow Ryan Patel discusses Netflix’s new controversial film 'Messiah' and the company’s competition in the streaming wars as well as Uber’s Travis Kalanick resigning and Tesla’s stock price.

One of Netflix's official Twitter accounts poked fun at non-subscribers using their friends' username and password on Saturday, but the numbers reveal password sharing is no laughing matter for the streaming platform.

In response to an apparent fake Netflix offer posted on Twitter Saturday, Netflix India joked at the obviously phony ad with some self-effacing humor.

"Want free Netflix subscription for 6 months? Call 8866288662 and get Username and Password. Promotional offer, valid only for first 1000 callers. try your luck," the fake offer read.

"This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us," Netflix India tweeted back in response.

So-called "subscription mooching" has cost Netflix in the ballpark of $2.3 billion in revenue every year, according to a January 2019 report by CordCutting.com.

Around the same time, the service instituted the largest price hike in its 13-year history.

NETFLIX NAYSAYERS ON THE RISE

The most popular plan went from $11 per month to $13 per month, while the basic plan increased from $8 to $9, and the most expensive plan went from $14 to $16 per month.

