NASA SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts splash down off coast of Florida after six-month mission aboard ISS

SpaceX Endeavour capsule seen streaking through night sky before splashdown near Jacksonville, Florida

An international crew of four astronauts returned to Earth early Monday after spending six months in orbit aboard the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour capsule streaked through the sky over Cape Canaveral toward a splashdown into the Atlantic Ocean near Jacksonville.

"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, Steve, @Astro_Woody, Andrey, and @Astro_Alneyadi!" SpaceX posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Returning after 186 days in orbit were NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg, Russia's Andrei Fedyaev and the United Arab Emirates' Sultan al-Neyadi, the first person from the Arab world to spend an extended time in orbit.

SpaceX capsule streak across sky

SpaceX's Dragon capsule, Endeavour, is seen streaking across the night sky before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. (SpaceX / Fox News)

Poor weather conditions stemming from Hurricane Idalia delayed their homecoming by one day.

The crew traveled 78,875,292 miles and completed 2,976 orbits around Earth during their mission, NASA said in a news release.

"This international crew represented three nations, but together they demonstrated humanity’s shared ambition to reach new cosmic shores," NASA said. "The contributions of Crew-6 will help prepare NASA to return to the Moon under Artemis, continue onward to Mars, and improve life here on Earth."

astronauts in capsule

Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, left, NASA astronaut Warren "Woody" Hoburg, second from left, NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, second from right, and UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, right, are seen inside the SpaceX Dragon Ende (NASA/Joel Kowsky / Fox News)

Upon their departure from the space station, the crew said they have missed hot showers, cups of coffee and the brisk ocean air.

The crew’s replacements docked at the ISS on Aug. 27.