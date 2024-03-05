Expand / Collapse search
Facebook, Instagram hit with widespread outages

Meta Platforms confirms users having trouble accessing sites

Multiple pillars under Meta are propelling growth: Brian White

Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-owned social media platforms are being affected by widespread outages on Tuesday morning.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the problems in a post on X, writing, "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

Messenger and Threads users also reported outages.

meta logo with facebook and instagram logos on smartphone

In this photo illustration, Facebook and Instagram logos are seen on a smartphone and Meta logo on a PC screen.  (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

META META PLATFORMS INC. 498.19 -4.11 -0.82%

Meta Platforms Inc.

Outage monitoring site DownDetector showed the spike in outage reports for Meta services began around 10:00 a.m. ET, with Facebook and Messenger users mostly reporting login problems.

The majority of reports from Instagram and Threads users flagged that the apps were failing to load.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.