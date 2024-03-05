Facebook, Instagram hit with widespread outages

Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-owned social media platforms are being affected by widespread outages on Tuesday morning.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the problems in a post on X, writing, "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

Messenger and Threads users also reported outages.

Outage monitoring site DownDetector showed the spike in outage reports for Meta services began around 10:00 a.m. ET, with Facebook and Messenger users mostly reporting login problems.

The majority of reports from Instagram and Threads users flagged that the apps were failing to load.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.