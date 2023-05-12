Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Musk says new Twitter CEO will not shadow ban users: ‘That will not be the case’

Elon Musk has hired Linda Yaccarino to run Twitter

Twitter chief Elon Musk said early Friday that the company's next CEO will not "shadow ban" users.

"That will not be the case," the billionaire tweeted, responding to concerns from some Twitter users.

The tweet that Musk was responding to shared an edited screenshot of incoming CEO Linda Yaccarino's LinkedIn profile. His response came before he publicly named Yaccarino as the social media platform's new chief executive.

The term "shadow ban" often refers to discrete actions by social media platforms to limit the visibility of a post. 

Musk has been accused of shadow banning as well. 

Elon Musk holds one of his children

Elon Musk holds one of his children as he watches a Red Bull racing crew during practice for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race, at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, May 6, 2023. ((AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) / AP Newsroom)

The college student behind the Twitter account @ElonJet, which tracked the whereabouts of Musk’s private plane, reportedly claimed he had learned from Twitter employees that the account had been purposefully silenced, and tweeted about it. That account has since been suspended.

This comes amid varied reactions to Musk naming Yaccarino, a former NBC Universal advertising executive, as Twitter's new CEO.

Musk, who has been in charge of Twitter since he bought the platform in October for $44 billion, said that Yaccarino "will focus primarily on business operations" while he turns his attention to "product design & new technology."

Elon Musk speaks with Linda Yaccarino

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chair of global advertising and partnerships for NBC, at the POSSIBLE marketing conference on April 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla.  ((AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) / AP Newsroom)

He has long insisted that he will not be the company's permanent CEO. He also previously told a Delaware court that he does not want that position at any company. 

In February, he told a conference that he anticipated finding a CEO "probably toward the end of this year."

FOX Business Digital's Andrea Vacchiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.