Musk hopes to ‘build brand trust’ through free speech, transparency which 'Big Tech needs': Fmr Parler CEO
John Matze told 'Varney & Co.' that everyone will 'benefit' from Musk's Twitter takeover if he can 'capitalize' correctly
Former Parler CEO John Matze weighed in on Musk's Twitter purchase and the potential it has to help the American people on "Varney & Co," Tuesday, arguing Musk's goal is to build back trust in the social media platform by emphasizing free speech and transparency.
JOHN MATZE: He's the man to do it. You know, basically, they've got a lot of problems. They've got to clean up. They've got to get rid of some of the bots. They've got to promote some healthy discussion, debate. A lot of what's going on on Twitter has been toxic. And I think a little bit of that is due to the design. But that being said, you know, there's a lot of things that you can bring to the table. Just add some features and let's get this thing going. And frankly, despite them not innovating heavily and making a lot of mistakes, they've remained kind of the de facto town square of the world. So this is all positive for Elon. I think this is a great investment opportunity for him and I think we're all going to benefit from it if he's able to capitalize this correctly and get these things done.
