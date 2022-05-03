Musk hopes to ‘build brand trust’ through free speech, transparency which 'Big Tech needs': Fmr Parler CEO

Former Parler CEO John Matze weighed in on Musk's Twitter purchase and the potential it has to help the American people on "Varney & Co," Tuesday, arguing Musk's goal is to build back trust in the social media platform by emphasizing free speech and transparency.



JOHN MATZE: He's the man to do it. You know, basically, they've got a lot of problems. They've got to clean up. They've got to get rid of some of the bots. They've got to promote some healthy discussion, debate. A lot of what's going on on Twitter has been toxic. And I think a little bit of that is due to the design. But that being said, you know, there's a lot of things that you can bring to the table. Just add some features and let's get this thing going. And frankly, despite them not innovating heavily and making a lot of mistakes, they've remained kind of the de facto town square of the world. So this is all positive for Elon. I think this is a great investment opportunity for him and I think we're all going to benefit from it if he's able to capitalize this correctly and get these things done.

