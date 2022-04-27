Musk accused of violating Twitter buyout for ripping official's decision to suspend NY Post

Twitter users accused Elon Musk of breaking his Twitter buyout agreement after he criticized Twitter officials, including for suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020.

"There's an argument to be made that Musk already violated this part of the agreement, by his tweet today about @vijaya and the NY Post story," Axios editor Dan Primack tweeted Tuesday.

Breaking Points podcast co-host Saagar Enjeti had tweeted a Politico story Tuesday detailing that Twitter’s policy and safety lead director Vijaya Gadde cried during a meeting concerning Musk’s purchase of the company.

"Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover," Enjeti tweeted.

Musk responded that Twitter suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story was "obviously incredibly inappropriate."

Twitter has long come under fire from conservatives and free speech advocates for censoring conservative viewpoints, including blocking the New York Post’s story in 2020 on Hunter Biden’s notorious laptop and permanently banning former President Donald Trump from the platform in 2021.

A securities filing following Twitter’s $44 billion takeover by Musk shows the SpaceX and Tesla CEO cannot tweet about the buyout if the messages "disparage the company or any of its representatives."

Twitter users soon pointed to this stipulation as evidence that Musk had violated the agreement with his tweet about the Hunter Biden laptop.

Musk also responded to another tweet Tuesday concerning right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich accusing Jim Baker, Twitter’s general counsel, of facilitating "fraud" when he served as the FBI’s general counsel. Cernovich tagged Musk and said "this is who is inside Twitter."

"Sounds pretty bad ..." Musk responded.

News articles also detailed Musk's criticisms of the Twitter officials, including an Insider story headlined, "Elon Musk amplified attacks on Twitter executives by right-wing activists soon after agreeing to buy the platform," and a Washington Post story headlined, "Elon Musk boosts criticism of Twitter executives, prompting online attacks."

A Twitter spokesperson told Fox News Digital the company has no comment on the matter. Fox News Digital also reached out to Musk representatives at Tesla and SpaceX, but has yet to receive a response.