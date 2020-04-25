What is the most popular smartphone in the world right now?

The most popular smartphone in the world is the iPhone 7, according to device intelligence website DeviceAtlas.

Smartphone data from DeviceAtlas is based on the World Wide Web Conisortium, or W3C, according to the website. DeviceAtlas has not yet posted smartphone usage data for 2020.

Most used smartphones in 2019

While the iPhone 7 did not have the most sales in 2019 or 2020, it was the most used phone in countries around the world based on web traffic in the second quarter of 2020, DeviceAtlas reported in September.

The website collected data from 36 major countries across the globe except for China.

Other iPhone models including the iPhone 8, 6 and X were also popular. The next most popular smartphone brand across the board was Samsung, with the Samsung S8 and S9 models ranking high in many countries.

Most sold smartphones in 2020

In terms of the smartphones that were sold the most around the world in 2020, the iPhone 11 and XR models took the cake. Those models respectively made up 12 and 6 percent of smartphone sales in North America, according to reports by Counterpoint Research and Omdia, according to tech news website The Verge.

Apple made the top five smartphones sold in the United States in 2020. In Europe, however, the Samsung Galaxy A50 was the most sold phone. Then the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. Samusung's A10 and A40 models came in the fourth and fifth places for smartphone sales in Europe.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 was the No. 1 sold smartphone model in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

In China, Oppo models A5 and A9 came in first and second place. The Oppo A5s ranked first in the Asia-Pacific region.

