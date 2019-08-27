These are the most, least likely states where you’ll get robocalls

Nevada residents, beware: You could be more likely to get robocalls.

The state is the most likely place where residents get robocalls, based on its population and how many robocall complaints are made in the state.

Meanwhile, residents in Alaska are the least likely to get robocalls.

According to data from the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) list of Do Not Call complaints from 2018, Nevada has 2,579 complaints per every 100,000 people. Overall, the state had 77,316 complaints.

In Alaska, there are about 549 complaints per 100,000 people, with a total of 4,064 complaints overall, according to the FTC.

Robocalls are so prevalent -- and annoying -- that phone companies are even starting to automatically enroll their customers in blocking services like Verizon announced Tuesday.

The company announced that it began auto-enrolling customers in its free Call Filter service after a recent Federal Communications Commission ruling gave phone carriers more authority to block spam calls.

AT&T has also promised to automatically enroll customers in its spam-blocking Call Protect service in the wake of the FCC ruling.

To see if your state ranks, here are the most and least likely states to get robocalls, according to the FTC.

10 states where you’re most likely to get a robocall

1. Nevada

2. Colorado

3. Arizona

4. Oregon

5. New Jersey

6. Connecticut

7. Virginia

8. Maryland

9. Florida

10. Michigan

10 states where you’re least likely to get a robocall

41. Kentucky

42. Oklahoma

43. Iowa

44. Louisiana

45. Missouri

46. South Dakota

47. North Dakota

48. Indiana

49. Mississippi

50. Alaska

FOX Business’ James Leggate contributed to this report.