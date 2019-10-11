Expand / Collapse search
More Libra partners vanish into thin air for Facebook

By Fox Business
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Facebook's plans for the Libra cryptocurrency.

Fed's Jerome Powell: Facebook's Libra has a burden of proof to carry

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Facebook's plans for the Libra cryptocurrency.

Libra is the zodiac sign of air in astrology, so it may be fitting that Facebook called its planned cryptocurrency Libra because its partners keep vanishing into thin air.

Late Friday, Ebay, Stripe, Visa and Mastercard bowed out of the Libra Association, the organization created by Facebook to build a global digital cryptocurrency.  Last week, PayPal announced it would not participate.

"We highly respect the vision of the Libra Association; however, eBay has made the decision to not move forward as a founding member,'' eBay said in a statement.

The 28 companies announced in June technically are provisional partners which means they likely did not pay the $10 million to join the association.  FOX Business contacted the Libra Association but was still awaiting comment on if any partners have paid the fee.

Dante Disparte, head of policy and communication for the Libra Association did tell the Associated Press: "We look forward to the inaugural Libra Association Council meeting in just 3 days and announcing the initial members of the Libra Association."

Other companies that announced in June that they would join and have not announced a departure include Spotify, Uber, Lyft and Vodafone.

