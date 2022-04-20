Expand / Collapse search
More 'bleeding' to come from Netflix's stock and business, warns tech expert

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, Disruptive Tech Research founder and chief analyst Lou Basenese warned of trouble ahead for the streaming service giant Netflix, as they continue to lose subscribers and implement new features such as advertisements.

LOU BASENESE: CEO Reed Hastings was adamant for years they would never add ads to the platform, and now guess what? They're going to have a lower cost option that has ads which defeats the entire purpose of streaming, right? That was the appeal in the golden days of streaming, coming out, is that we could stream whatever we wanted and fast-forward through ads or not have to view them at all. And now, basically in the name of profitability, they're going to start bringing back ads. That is absolutely going to impact the growth. Those analyst numbers, and even the company's numbers, for two million subscriber growth dropping, I think those are going to be conservative. You've got a lot more bleeding coming here, both from the stock and the business itself. 

