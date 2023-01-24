Microsoft will stop selling some Windows 10 downloads

Microsoft will stop selling Windows Home 10 and Pro downloads on Jan. 31.

According to the tech giant's website, the downloads include license Keyes for Windows 10.

"January 31, 2023, will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale. Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware and other malware until October 14, 2025," it said.

That date is when Microsoft will officially stop supporting Windows 10.

According to CNET, Microsoft announced in June that it would stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025.

That's a decade after the operating system first launched in 2015.

Microsoft deployed Windows 11 in May of last year.

Microsoft said in a June 2021 blog post that Windows 10 users with compatible computers could upgrade to the latest operating system for free.