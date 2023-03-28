Microsoft plans to build huge new data center in Wisconsin near Foxconn

Plans are in the works for Microsoft to build a sprawling new data center on a 315-acre parcel of land in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

City and county officials announced Monday that the technology giant has agreed to purchase land in the east section of Area III of Tax Increment District No. 5 (TID 5) – which includes Foxconn.

"Microsoft was attracted to this location because it is primed for development," Village of Mount Pleasant President David DeGroot said in a statement.

"Through local investments, we have transformed this area of Mount Pleasant and equipped it with the infrastructure necessary to support a major investment in Microsoft."

The Mount Pleasant Village Board will consider the final proposal on Thursday. The Racine County Board will consider the proposal at its April 11 and April 18 meetings.

Foxconn will reportedly receive the proceeds from any land sale to Microsoft as partial reimbursement of the funds the technology company advanced in 2017 to acquire lands in TID 5. The company had the first right of refusal to the land and has to sign off on bringing in Microsoft to the area, FOX 6 reported.

Under the development agreement, Microsoft will build a $1 billion, 315-acre data center campus. Once the project gets the go-ahead, construction on the site could begin as soon as later this year.