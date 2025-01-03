Microsoft offers incoming Trump administration suggestions on AI policy

Microsoft is offering several suggestions to the incoming Trump administration and new Congress on handling artificial intelligence (AI) policy in 2025.

In a lengthy blog post published Friday, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith described what the company sees as "The Golden Opportunity for American AI," likening the rapidly-developing technology to the invention of electricity and laying out a vision for how the U.S. can harness it.

Smith shared a three-part vision for America's tech success.

"This starts with advances and investments in world-leading American AI technology and infrastructure," he wrote. "Second, the country needs to champion skilling programs that will enable widespread AI adoption and enhanced career opportunities across the economy."

Finally, Smith said, the U.S. "must focus on exporting American AI to our allies and friends, bolstering our domestic economy and ensuring that other countries benefit from AI advancements."

Smith is the latest of several tech leaders emphasizing that the U.S. must win the AI race and has expressed a willingness to work with Trump to achieve that success.

Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, emphasized in a FOX News interview last month how "super important" it is for the U.S. and its allies to lead the charge on infrastructure that will support cutting-edge AI development, especially in the tech race against China.

"AI is a little bit different than other kinds of software in that it requires massive amounts of infrastructure, power, computer chips, data centers, and we need to build that here and we need to be able to have the best AI infrastructure in the world to be able to lead with the technology and the capabilities," Altman said. "I believe President-elect Trump will be very good at that."

