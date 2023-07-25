Microsoft corporate AI copilot charges $30 monthly fee

Microsoft Corp. announced new corporate artificial intelligence tools earlier this month that work with its software.

Microsoft 365 Copilot will cost users an additional $30 per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard and Business Premium customers.

The tech giant said it would share more on timing in the coming months, but noted that feedback from an early access program – including 600 enterprise customers like KPMG, Lumen and Emirates NBD – said its copilot "promises to be a game changer for productivity."

The program "combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with your data in the Microsoft Graph and Microsoft 365 apps to usher in a whole new way of working, using just your own words," said Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer, and Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of Modern Work & Business Applications.

Microsoft 365 Copilot inherits existing Microsoft 365 security, privacy, identity and compliance policies, with data "isolated and protected within your Microsoft 365 tenant."

At the tenant level, Microsoft said it respects individual and grout permission policies.

It has the capabilities of Bing Chat Enterprise and is "grounded" in business data in Microsoft Graph.

The copilot is also integrated into apps, including Word, Excel, Teams and Outlook.

It will be offered for subscription plans that currently range in price from $12.50 to $57 a user each month, according to Bloomberg.

The company said it aims to provide a copilot for every person in their lives and at work, also expanding Bing with Bing Chat Enterprises and announcing visual search in Bing Chat.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.