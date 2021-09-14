Expand / Collapse search
Microsoft announces share buyback of up to $60 bln, ups dividend

The new dividend of $0.62 per share is an increase of 6 cents over the previous quarter's dividend

Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday its board had authorized a new share buyback program of up to $60 billion, while also raising the quarterly dividend by 11%.

The new dividend of $0.62 per share is an increase of 6 cents over the previous quarter's dividend.

Microsoft said the share buyback program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.



Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday its board had authorized a new share buyback program of up to $60 billion, while also raising the quarterly dividend by 11%.

The company's board also approved the appointment of Brad Smith as president and vice chair of Microsoft.

While Smith already serves as the president of company, Microsoft said that vice chair was an updated executive role for him.