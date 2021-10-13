Expand / Collapse search
SpaceX has 'tremendous lead' over Blue Origin, top physicist says

SpaceX can travel to ISS, sell tickets to the moon, Michio Kaku said

Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku argues Elon Musk's company has accomplished more feats in space exploration than Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

SpaceX has ‘tremendous lead’ over Blue Origin: Michio Kaku

Theoretical physicist Michio Kaku argues Elon Musk’s company has accomplished more feats in space exploration than Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

American theoretical physicist Michio Kaku argued that Elon Musk's SpaceX has a "tremendous lead" over Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin in regards to space exploration, on "Varney & Co." Wednesday. Kaku emphasized how SpaceX's abilities, like completing International Space Station (ISS) missions and selling flights to the moon, puts Musk ahead in the space tourism business.

SHATNER BECOMES OLDEST PERSON TO GO TO SPACE AFTER BLUE ORIGIN FLIGHT

MICHIO KAKU: It's not head-to-head like the media would like to portray, you know, the battle of the billionaires. SpaceX has a tremendous lead over Blue Origin.

They've been around the Earth several times, they go to the space station. In fact, the last launch that they had went even past the Hubble Space Telescope; that's how far it went into outer space. Also, Elon Musk is selling tickets to go to the moon, and a Japanese billionaire actually bought all the tickets for the first flight to the moon.

So none of this, going up for three minutes and coming back down. No, we're talking about the moon now.

