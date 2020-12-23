Miami mayor pushes Silicon Valley, Big Tech to move to Florida; reports ‘it’s absolutely working’

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is encouraging Big Tech companies to move their business to sunny South Florida, and he told FOX Business Network's “After the Bell” Wednesday that his push is “absolutely working.”

Over the last few weeks, Suarez has used Twitter to advertise his city as a spot for entrepreneurs and tech companies to relocate and build their businesses. The mayor said his tweets have organically attracted more than 16 million impressions, causing the Miami migration to go viral.

“It’s become this virtual meeting place where new founders, VCs [venture capitalists] and even engineers ... are completely rallying around this sort of marketing campaign,” he said. “It’s something that’s created a tremendous amount of momentum for our city that we’re going to capitalize on.”

Suarez argued that Miami’s “incredible” weather, tax structure, low crime rates and openness to business opportunities make it a worthy competitor to other blossoming tech hubs like Austin, Texas.

The city has also received increased attention from the public after hosting large events like Super Bowl LIV and Art Basel, Suarez said, and major companies like Spotify and Blackstone are already planning on expanding to Miami.

“My job is… to make sure people understand this is not a moment. This is a movement,” he said. “We’re going to continue to do everything we can to attract the entrepreneurial and intellectual class of our country to Miami to create high-paying jobs in a city like ours that wants to continue to grow."