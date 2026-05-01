Meta threatens to pull Facebook and Instagram from New Mexico over child safety trial requirements

Tech giant Meta is threatening to cut off access to its social media platforms in New Mexico as a response to the state's legal effort to compel changes to child safety protocols on the platform.

Meta and the state of New Mexico are expected to proceed to the second stage of their trial next week after a jury recently issued a $375 million award to the state after finding that the company misled consumers about the safety of its platforms and protections for children against sexual predators.

The next phase of the trial will concern what actions the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp must take to address those issues.

Among the remedies New Mexico is seeking is to impose a requirement that Meta meet a 99% accuracy threshold in verifying that children on its platform are at least 13 years old. Meta has pushed back on that requirement, arguing in a court filing that it's unfeasible and would require it to "comply with impossible obligations."

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Meta's legal team said in a filing that New Mexico's "requests for relief are so broad and so burdensome, that if implemented it might force Meta to withdraw its apps entirely from the State of New Mexico as an alternative way of complying with the injunction."

"It does not make economic or engineering sense for Meta to build separate apps just for New Mexico residents," Meta's lawyers added. "Nor could Meta guarantee the perfection the State demands, making it impractical for Meta to operate in New Mexico."

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The company has argued that it's being unfairly singled out in comparison to other social media platforms that are popular with young people. It also previously signaled it will appeal the $375 million civil judgment against it.

New Mexico pushed back on Meta's assertion that it would be impractical to comply with the safeguards it's seeking for social media apps.

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"Meta is showing the world how little it cares about child safety," said New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez. "Meta’s refusal to follow the laws that protect our kids tells you everything you need to know about this company and the character of its leaders."

"We know Meta has the ability to make these changes. For years the company has rewritten its own rules, redesigned its products, and even bent to the demands of dictators to preserve market access. This is not about technological capability. Meta simply refuses to place the safety of children ahead of engagement, advertising revenue, and profit," Torrez added.

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