Meta stops offering remote work in new job postings: report

If you enjoy working from home, then Meta may not be the place for you.

The Facebook parent has reportedly stopped offering remote work when it lists new jobs, at least for the time being, according to Insider.

Managers doing the hiring have been told they can no longer post jobs that list the job location as remote or outside an existing office, according to people familiar with the situation.

Meta is in the midst of a hiring freeze and is preparing for the next round of layoffs involving 10,000 workers.

Some critical positions will need to be filled once those layoffs take place.

A spokesperson for Meta told Insider the halt to remote jobs is "purely temporary" and part of the current reorganization.

Among signs that Meta was moving away from remote work include taking away a $1,100 stipend for Amazon purchases to aid remote work and a Lyft stipend.

However, Meta is still allowing for up to $900 a year, or $75 per month, in coverage for home internet.

Other tech companies already have return-to-office mandates.