Meta to reduce bonuses for some employees: report

Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook, is expected to reduce bonus payments for some employees and give staff performance reviews more frequently.

The company's employees who receive a rating of "met most expectations" in their year-end reviews in 2023 will be given a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The bonus multiplier for that rating has been lowered from 85% to 65%. The platform will also be assessing staff performance twice a year.

"We are making changes to our performance process, taking into account learnings and feedback over the last year while optimizing for the future. These changes are not related to workforce restructuring," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

Meta announced earlier this month that it would cut 10,000 jobs this year in a second round of layoffs.

The company said the layoffs are part of a restructuring that will include eliminating hiring plans for 5,000 job openings and killing off lower-priority projects amid the industry's anticipated economic decline.

