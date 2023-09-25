Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence

Mattel to release AI-integrated Pictionary

New board game allows AI to guess players' drawings

close
Arista Networks CEO Jayshree Ullal reveals which of the cloud networking companies products support A.I. on The Claman Countdown. video

Artificial intelligence has become real intelligence: Arista CEO Jayshree Ullal

Arista Networks CEO Jayshree Ullal reveals which of the cloud networking companies products support A.I. on The Claman Countdown.

Board game giant Mattel is rolling out a new version of Pictionary that involves artificial intelligence participation.

The company on Tuesday announced Pictionary Vs. AI, which is its first board game to integrate AI in a twist on the classic that involves using a mobile device.

Pictionary vs. AI product

Mattel will soon roll out its first board game that integrates artificial intelligence. (Mattel / Fox News)

Just like the original Pictionary, Pictionary Vs. AI involves players quickly drawing a picture based on a word pulled from a deck of clue cards. However, rather than players guessing each others' drawings, the new version allows AI to guess and players try to predict whether the technology will get it right.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

The way it works is that players use a cell phone or other mobile device to scan a QR code to launch the AI, which then guides everyone through the game. After all players have sketched their drawings, players make guesses on each sketch as to whether AI will be able to guess the drawing accurately. Then, every player shows their sketches to the AI to see if the technology is correct.

family playing Pictionary Vs. AI

Players use a mobile device (not included) to play Pictionary Vs. AI. (Mattel / Fox News)

Players can earn points both if the AI correctly guesses what their sketch represents, and for each time they are right about whether the AI would accurately guess a player's drawing.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS FRANCHISE BANS ARTISTS FROM USING AI TO DRAW CHARACTERS, SCENERY

Pictionary Vs. AI will be available for purchase starting Oct. 2, and will sell for $24.99.

product image Pictionary Vs. AI

Pictionary Vs. AI will be released on Oct. 2, and is rated for ages 8+. (Mattel / Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Mattel said in a press release that Pictionary Vs. AI has been rated by the U.S. Entertainment Software Rating Board and follows Children's Online Privacy Protection Act compliance. The company said all content is kid-appropriate, and the game is rated for age 8 and above.