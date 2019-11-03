Lyft offers free rides to job seekers. Here's how you can participate

So you finally landed the big job interview. But how are you going to get there?

Continue Reading Below

Ridesharing service Lyft said it's providing free rides for people trying to get jobs, including rides to and from job training programs and job interviews, and rides to and from work during a person's first three weeks of employment.

That doesn't mean anyone with the Lyft app on their phone can demand a free ride because they claim they're looking for a new job. For its Jobs Access Program, the company has partnered with a number of nonprofit groups that help people find employment. For example, through Lyft's partnership with the United Way and 211, job seekers with specific healthcare, employment or veterans' transportation needs can call 211 to have a free Lyft ride booked on their behalf.

Stocks in this Article LYFT LYFT INC. $42.98 +1.54 (+3.72%)

"United Way believes that people of all ages and abilities should have an opportunity to improve their economic status through employment," said Alicia Lara, senior vice president of impact for the United Way Worldwide. "When we work with corporate partners like Lyft in pursuit of this goal, the entire community benefits and together, we can affect sweeping change that benefits us all."

Lyft said it is positioned to help at-need jobseekers. According to a recent company survey, 35 percent of Lyft users don't own or lease a personal vehicle. And 44 percent of the company’s rides start or end in low-income areas.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

UBER, LYFT, DOORDASH LAUNCH $90M COUNTERATTACK AGAINST GIG ECONOMY LAW

The National Down Syndrome Society is another of Lyft's partners for the program. Ashley Helsing, the group's director of government relations, said there are about 560,000 people with disabilities in the U.S. who are unable to leave home because of transportation barriers.

"The ability to get around easily, especially for employment in the disability community, is crucial to the future," Helsing said.

Here are all the groups that have partnered with Lyft on the Jobs Access Program:

<a href="https://www.unitedway.org/our-impact/featured-programs/2-1-1">United Way and 211</a>

<a href="https://www.uso.org/programs/uso-pathfinder">The USO</a>

<a href="http://www.goodwill.org/whygoodwill">Goodwill</a>

<a href="https://www.ndss.org/">National Down Syndrome Society</a>

<a href="https://www.yearup.org/">Year Up </a>

<a href="https://usa.generation.org/">Generation</a>

<a href="https://www.cut50.org/">#cut50 (Dream Corps)</a>

<a href="https://www.fairsentencingofyouth.org/">The Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth</a>

<a href="https://www.upwardlyglobal.org/programs/">Upwardly Global</a>

The free rides are part of a $50 million annual commitment Lyft announced when it took its stock public earlier this year. The company said it would provide the money for improving transportation infrastructure, donated transportation and sustainability initiatives.

LYFT GIVING OUT FREE RIDES IN WAKE OF PG&E-CALIFORNIA ENERGY CRISIS

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE