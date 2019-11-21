Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Louisiana DMV to reopen after cyber attack derailed services

Associated Press
close
FBN's Grady Trimble on DMV offices across the country reportedly selling personal information to private companies.video

Is the DMV selling your personal information?

FBN's Grady Trimble on DMV offices across the country reportedly selling personal information to private companies.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles locations are on track to reopen Monday, after work to repair problems caused by a cyberattack are complete.

Continue Reading Below

MACY'S WEBSITE SECURITY BREACH RATTLES, SHARES TANK ON WEAK EARNINGS

OMV offices around the state have been shuttered all week, disrupting Louisiana drivers’ ability to get license renewals, car registrations and other services.

The attempted ransomware attack caused the shutdown of state servers Monday, upending online services and email across state agencies. Most operations are back up and running, but the cyberattack caused larger problems at the Office of Motor Vehicles.

Louisiana’s technology services office continues its work to restore OMV network and online services.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Edwards said Thursday the ransomware attack was “largely unsuccessful” because the state didn’t lose its data and didn’t pay a ransom.