Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Macy’s

Macy's website security breach rattles, shares tank on weak earnings

Dow Jones Newswires
close
Former Toys R Us chairman and CEO Gerald Storch discusses how retailers will perform in the approaching holiday season and how New Jersey's American Dream mega mall should push experiential shopping.video

Which retailers will have a strong holiday season?

Former Toys R Us chairman and CEO Gerald Storch discusses how retailers will perform in the approaching holiday season and how New Jersey's American Dream mega mall should push experiential shopping.

Macy's Inc. on Tuesday said customer data may have been stolen from its website over a roughly one-week period in October.

Continue Reading Below

In an email statement, Macy's said a "targeted data security incident" related to its macys.com website affected a small number of customers. The Cincinnati-based department-store operator said it has notified the affected customers and offered them consumer-protection services at no cost.

MACY'S, BLOOMINGDALES TO STOP SELLING FUR BY 2020, SWITCH TO FAUX FUR

Shares of Macy's fell more than 10% to $15.07 in afternoon trading. Many retail stocks fell Tuesday after a disappointing quarterly report from Kohl's Corp. Macy's is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on Thursday.

In a notice sent to customers, Macy's said hackers may have accessed customer names, addresses and payment-card numbers. The retailer said it was alerted to a suspicious connection between macys.com and another website on Oct. 15. After an investigation, Macy's said unauthorized computer code was added to its website on Oct. 7, allowing a third party to capture the information. Macy's removed the unauthorized code on Oct. 15.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Macy's said it contacted federal law-enforcement officials about the breach and reported the relevant payment-card information to the issuers.