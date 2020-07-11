Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Microsoft

LinkedIn sued over allegation it secretly reads Apple users' clipboard content

53 apps including TikTok reportedly read users' Universal Clipboard content

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 10

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT.O) LinkedIn was sued by a New York-based iPhone user on Friday for allegedly reading and diverting users’ sensitive content from Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) Universal Clipboard application.

Continue Reading Below

According to Apple’s website, Universal Clipboard allows users to copy text, images, photos, and videos on one Apple device and then paste the content onto another Apple device.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.213.67-0.65-0.30%
AAPLAPPLE INC.383.68+0.95+0.25%

AMAZON DID NOT BAN TIKTOK, EMAIL WAS MISTAKE SAYS COMPANY

According to the lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court by Adam Bauer, LinkedIn reads the Clipboard information without notifying the user.

LinkedIn did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

According to media reports from last week, 53 apps including TikTok and LinkedIn were reported to be reading users’ Universal Clipboard content, after Apple’s latest privacy feature started alerting users whenever the clipboard was accessed with a banner saying “pasted from Messages.”

“These “reads” are interpreted by Apple’s Universal Clipboard as a “paste” command,” Bauer’s lawsuit alleged.

Woman holding a phone showing the LinkedIn logo (iStock)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A LinkedIn executive had said on Twitter last week that the company released a new version of its app to end this practice.

Developers and testers of Apple’s operating system iOS 14 found that LinkedIn’s application on iPhones and iPads “secretly” read users’ clipboard “a lot,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit seeks to certify the complaint as class action based on alleged violation of the law or social norms, under California laws.

According to the complaint, LinkedIn has not only been spying on its users, it has been spying on their nearby computers and other devices, and it has been circumventing Apple’s Universal Clipboard timeout.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE