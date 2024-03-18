LinkedIn reportedly considering adding gaming to its repertoire

LinkedIn is reportedly considering adding gaming to its resume.

The career-focused social media site has some puzzle games in development, TechCrunch reported over the weekend.

FOX Business reached out to LinkedIn for comment on the matter.

The company told TechCrunch it was "playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations."

Independent app researcher Nima Owji and others had reportedly earlier spotted the project and brought attention to it on social media.

The in-the-works games have names like "Crossclimb" and "Queens," according to TechCrunch. It's unclear when LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, intends to make them available to users.

LinkedIn has both free and paid subscription options for its platform. The premium option for people looking for jobs costs $39.99 per month and comes with access to extra features.

The platform’s global membership count hovered around 1 billion as of late January.

Games would add another feature to the platform, which job seekers often use for finding open positions and connecting with professionals and companies for hiring.

LinkedIn has belonged to Microsoft since 2016, when the tech giant’s $26.2 billion deal to acquire it closed.

Its platform first debuted in 2003.