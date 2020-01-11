Lime, Bolt take e-scooters off the streets of these cities

Electric scooter companies Lime and Bolt have left several markets recently.

In a blog post on Thursday, Brad Bao, the CEO and co-founder of Lime, announced the company would be leaving 12 cities around the world in order to shift "our primary focus to profitability," he wrote.

Those cities include: Atlanta; Phoenix, Ariz.; San Diego, Calif.; San Antonio, Texas; Linz, Austria; Bogota, Colombia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Montevideo, Uruguay; Lima, Peru; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and São Paulo, Brazil.

"While the vast majority of our 120+ markets have adopted micromobility transportation solutions quickly and are profitable, there are select communities throughout the world where micromobility has evolved more slowly," Bao wrote.

With the closures, Lime is also reportedly laying off about 14 percent of its staff, which comes out to about 100 employees, according to a report from Axios.

Gizmodo reported that Bolt has also left several U.S. markets, though the company did not say which markets it has left -- or which markets it is still operating in, the website reported.

FOX Business checked the Bolt app and found that South Florida and Richmond still have plenty of scooters available to use.

Meanwhile, Atlanta, D.C. and Nashville appear to have a handful of scooters each while the remaining U.S. cities -- including Chicago, Los Angeles, Louisville, Memphis, Portland and Roanoke -- don't have any scooters on the app's map at all.

Bolt did not immediately provide a statement to FOX Business’s request by the time of publication.

In December, the company took on a new CEO. Julia Steyn had previously served as the vice president of General Motors' Urban Mobility and Maven, according to a press release.

