Impossible Foods CEO: Why CES is ‘perfect place’ to debut new product

A burger isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind when talking about tech, but Impossible Foods disagrees.

Impossible Foods CEO and founder Pat Brown debuted his company’s newest plant-based foods, pork and sausage, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday.

“[CES is] really known as a place where technology innovation gets introduced to the world,” Brown told FOX Business’ Liz Claman. “And the food system is the world's biggest and most impactful technology, and the most important technology on earth.”

He said people might not think the food industry and technology go hand in hand “because there's been so little innovation.”

"We are technology innovators in the food system,” Brown said. “And so, in a sense, this is the perfect place for us to introduce a new product.”

