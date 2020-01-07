Expand / Collapse search
Impossible Foods CEO: Why CES is ‘perfect place’ to debut new product

Consumer Electronics Show featured the plant-based food company's premiere of its pork and sausage

Impossible Foods CEO and founder Pat Brown discusses the popularity of the Impossible Burger and his company’s new plant-based foods. video

Impossible Foods debuting pork and sausage at CES, giving away 25,000 samples

A burger isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind when talking about tech, but Impossible Foods disagrees.

Impossible Foods CEO and founder Pat Brown debuted his company’s newest plant-based foods, pork and sausage, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday.

“[CES is] really known as a place where technology innovation gets introduced to the world,” Brown told FOX Business’ Liz Claman. “And the food system is the world's biggest and most impactful technology, and the most important technology on earth.”

He said people might not think the food industry and technology go hand in hand “because there's been so little innovation.”

"We are technology innovators in the food system,” Brown said. “And so, in a sense, this is the perfect place for us to introduce a new product.”

