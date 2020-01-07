World's first foldable PC: What you need to know

Technology company Lenovo revealed its foldable PC on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Continue Reading Below

FOX Business' Liz Claman got a firsthand look at the innovative design while attending CES. So what makes it so different?

Folding display

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is "the first fully functional PC with a folding OLED display" that has no seams, Lenovo said.

Stocks in this Article LNVGY LENOVO GROUP LIMITED $13.68 -0.03 (-0.22%)

Lenovo North America President Matt Zielinski showed Claman exactly how it works.

"It is the most versatile, personal, flexible device on the planet, literally and figuratively," Zielinski said.

Claman was amazed by the design, which Zielinski called "a heck of a feat of engineering."

Side-by-side functionality

"Imagine a world where you're doing side-by-side comparison shopping," Zielinski said. "Let's say you have a recipe going and a demo on the right. Imagine a world with Skype where you can literally have your device folded and make eye contact with your peers or look at content down."

USB-C ports

A lot of people got frustrated with recently released Apple products because of the lack of USB ports on the products. The ThinkPad X1 Fold has USB-C ports on it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Vertical, horizontal, with a keyboard, with a pen

Users can close the ThinkPad X1 Fold with the keyboard inside it. While inside, the keyboard will wirelessly charge.

Zielinski touted its virtual keyboard, which he said has the "exact same quality of keyboard that comes with our ThinkPads."

It also has a pen that people can use to take notes or draw or scroll through screens.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 starts at $2,499 with a Windows 10X version expected to be released soon.

FOX Business' Liz Claman will be at CES on Wednesday and Thursday. Watch her coverage throughout those days on FOX Business.