Las Vegas startup creates coronavirus self-cleaning slot machine dividers

Las Vegas startup Smith Rosen Gaming Partitions, born during the coronavirus pandemic, is bringing self-cleaning slot machine dividers to casinos.

Smith Rosen Gaming Partitions CEO Jeff Smith told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney that the technology uses ultraviolet light to clean its surface while promoting proper social distancing.

“It actually maintains the integrity of how slot games should be,” Smith said. “It has a nice lighting feature as well, and at the same time it cleans the surface and gets rid of that bacteria and disinfects.”

To date, no dividers have been installed in casinos but Smith said the product’s soft launch will occur in the month of May for a projected full launch in June.

Although Smith would not disclose the price, he did say the product is in high demand from individual casinos.

The startup came together following discussions based on coronavirus “fear and uncertainty,” which Smith said quickly transformed into a product in a matter of three weeks.

“I think it's just happened all so quickly,” he said. “I think what happened is when you have a collection of engineers and product developers that have discussions driven by fear and uncertainty, you tend to be solutions-based. And then that solution turns into a product relatively quick.”

Smith said the product was specifically designed to be a long-term solution to a variety of problems.

“We came up with something that, really, it solved a lot of problems,” he said. “And it still maintained, again, the integrity and the pizzazz of what a Las Vegas casino floor should be about. And it keeps people safe."

