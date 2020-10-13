Kroger uses Twitter to keep customers cooking at home

The Kroger Co. has armed itself with an AI-powered Twitter recipe tool to help users cut down on food waste by better utilizing the food in their refrigerator.

The new tool, called Chefbot, helps customers create meals from ingredients they already have in their fridge by offering up tens of thousands of "personalized" recipe recommendations from Kroger.com.

Chefbot's AI, developed in partnership with media agency 360i and technology partners Coffee Labs and Clarifai, analyzes photographs to recognize nearly 2,000 ingredients, which translates to roughly 20,000 "Kroger recipes," the company said.

The launch of this technology comes at a time when people are making more meals at home due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

"Through the use of innovative technology, Kroger is bringing meal-time inspiration to the people on Twitter who are actively Tweeting about the need for new recipes more than ever before," Dennis Bree, Twitter's director of Catalyst and Government and Causes, said.

In three steps, the bot will deliver a list of personalized recipe recommendations based on the selected ingredients.

First, users take a photo of three ingredients from their refrigerator or pantry and then tweet their photos to @KrogerChefbot.

"Through artificial intelligence, Chefbot identifies ingredients and then scans thousands of unique recipes on Kroger.com," the company said.

Chefbot then responds to the user's original tweet with a list of recommended dishes.

