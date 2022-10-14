Judge denies Elizabeth Holmes' request for new trial

A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' request for a new trial after a key witness reiterated to the court last month that he stands by his testimony from her trial and denied claims that prosecutors misrepresented it.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who oversaw the trial that ended with Holmes' conviction earlier this year, issued the ruling late Monday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Holmes, 38, was found guilty in January of one charge of conspiracy and three charges of fraud after a jury found she criminally deceived investors over false claims that her company's blood-testing technology could diagnose diseases with just a few drops of blood. She was originally accused of 11 charges, and the jury could not reach a verdict on three of them.

Attorneys for Holmes requested a new trial last month after former Theranos lab director and key government witness Dr. Adam Rosendorff showed up at Holmes' home and spoke with her partner, Billy Evans. The defense claims Rosendorff expressed regret over his testimony at the trial and allegedly said "the government made things sound worse than they were."

Rosendorff then issued a sworn statement to the court saying he stood by his testimony,

Legal experts previously told FOX Business that Holmes' claims did not warrant a new trial, but that accusations of prosecutorial misconduct are serious and the judge likely wanted to be sure the verdict would hold up on appeal.

So, Rosendorff returned to the witness stand for an evidentiary hearing Monday, where he reinforced to the court that he stands behind his earlier testimony and denied that it was influenced by prosecutors.

According to KTVU-TV FOX 2, Rosendorff explained that he went to Holmes' house because he felt "increasingly distressed" that her young child would spend its formative years without a mother and said "it's my understanding Ms. Holmes may be pregnant again."

"I don't want to help Ms. Holmes," Rosendorff said. "She is the only one who can help herself. At this point, she needs to pay her debt to society."

Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, a co-conspirator and former boyfriend of Holmes who was convicted on all 12 fraud charges against him, also requested a new trial citing Rosendorff's purported remorse. Davila denied Balwani's request, and his sentencing is set for next month.

Holmes' sentencing date is now slated for Nov. 18. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.