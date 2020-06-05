Amazon's Jeff Bezos explains 'black lives matter' stance

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos explained why "black lives matter" is not an insult to others in an Instagram post on Friday.

The online retailer placed a “black lives matter” banner at the top of its site as protests have spread across the country over the killings of African Americans like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police.

On his Instagram, Bezos shared an email exchange with a customer who was upset about seeing “black lives matter” on Amazon. They called it “offensive” and wrote that “all lives matter.”

In his reply, Bezos wrote that the phrase “black lives matter” doesn’t mean that other lives don’t matter.

“Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system,” he wrote. “I have a 20-year-old son, and I simply don’t worry that he might be choked to death while being detained one day. It’s not something I worry about. Black parents can’t say the same.”

Bezos, who’s also the world’s wealthiest person, added that he didn’t intend to minimize worries anyone else has in their life.

“But I want you to know I support this movement that we see happening around us, and my stance won’t change,” he concluded.

