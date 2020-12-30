Jeff Bezos dedicates Blue Origin landing ship to mom

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on Tuesday dedicated his aerospace company Blue Origin's landing platform ship to his mother, Jacklyn Bezos.

The ship serves as a rocket-recovery vessel, meaning it will provide a landing space for the first stage of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket so it can be reused.

"My siblings and I surprised our mom today," Bezos wrote in an Instagram caption. "We revealed the name of the @BlueOrigin landing ship. We named it after her — the Jacklyn."

Bezos, 56, further explained how "New Glenn's first stage will come home to the Jacklyn after every flight."

"It couldn't be more appropriately named — Mom has always given us the best place and best heart to come home to. We love you, Mom," he wrote.

Bezos founded the space exploration company in 2000, and CEO Bob Smith is currently leading the company's operations. The Amazon founder in August sold a million shares of his Amazon stock worth about $3.1 billion, to fund Blue Origin.

Bezos, the world’s richest man, has regularly sold Amazon stock to fund other ventures in recent years. He has pledged to raise at least $1 billion in stock sales per year to fund Blue Origin, his privately held space tourism and exploration firm.

