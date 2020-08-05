Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3 billion

Bezos, 56, sold one million shares of Amazon stock

Wall Street Journal Editorial Page Assistant Editor James Freeman and Digital Trends Editor in Chief Jeremy Kaplan discuss what's to expect from the big tech antitrust hearing.video

Amazon, Bezos has strongest anti-competition argument: Digital Trends editor in chief

Wall Street Journal Editorial Page Assistant Editor James Freeman and Digital Trends Editor in Chief Jeremy Kaplan discuss what's to expect from the big tech antitrust hearing.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos cashed in some of his shares in the booming e-commerce giant, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Bezos, 56, sold one million shares of Amazon stock at prices ranging from $3,102 per share to $3,183 per share, the SEC filings showed. The stock sale netted Bezos roughly $3 billion.

Bezos, the world’s richest man, has regularly sold Amazon stock to fund other ventures in recent years. He has pledged to raise at least $1 billion in stock sales per year to fund Blue Origin, his privately held space tourism and exploration firm.

FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti reports on the latest earnings from Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet, which all did better than expected. Tech expert Lance Ulanoff, Kingsview Wealth Management CIO Scott Martin, former investment banker Carol Roth and Fortune executive editor Adam Lashinsky then add their analyses to these reports. Video
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,205.03+66.20+2.11%

The Amazon CEO sold shares worth $1.7 billion last February. The reason for the latest sale was not immediately known.

The latest transaction occurred days after Amazon blew away Wall Street’s expectations with its most recent earnings report. The company reported second-quarter revenue of nearly $89 billion as shoppers turned to online retail during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bezos has a personal net worth of more than $189 billion, according to Forbes.

