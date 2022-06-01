Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin unveils new launch date for NS-21 suborbital spaceflight

Blue Origin's fifth crewed suborbital spaceflight, NS-21, is targeting liftoff from Launch Site One in Van Horn, Texas, on Saturday. The launch window for NS-21 will open at 8 a.m. local time.

The new date comes after the flight was delayed on May 20 due to one of the New Shepard rocket's backup systems not meeting the Jeff Bezos-owned aerospace company's performance expectations during final vehicle checkouts.

New Shepard carries crew members above the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space, where they experience several minutes of weightlessness before making their descent back to Earth.

NS-21 will fly six paying customers , including investor and NS-19 astronaut Evan Dick, electrical engineer and former NASA test lead Katya Echazarreta, business jet pilot and Action Aviation chairman Hamish Harding, civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha, adventurer and Dream Variation Ventures co-founder Jaison Robinson and explorer and co-founder of private equity firm Insight Equity Victor Vescovo.

Echazarreta will become the first Mexican-born woman and youngest American woman to fly to space. She will be flying as part of Space for Humanity's sponsored Citizen Astronaut Program. Meanwhile, Hespanha will be the second Brazilian to fly to space. The 28-year-old's seat is sponsored by the Crypto Space Agency.

In March, Blue Origin launched its fourth and most recent crewed flight, NS-20 .