Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin unveils new launch date for NS-21 suborbital spaceflight

NS-21 will be Blue Origin's fifth crewed suborbital spaceflight

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 1

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Blue Origin's fifth crewed suborbital spaceflight, NS-21, is targeting liftoff from Launch Site One in Van Horn, Texas, on Saturday. The launch window for NS-21 will open at 8 a.m. local time.

The new date comes after the flight was delayed on May 20 due to one of the New Shepard rocket's backup systems not meeting the Jeff Bezos-owned aerospace company's performance expectations during final vehicle checkouts.  

BOEING'S STARLINER RETURNS FROM SPACE STATION

New Shepard carries crew members above the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space, where they experience several minutes of weightlessness before making their descent back to Earth.

NS-21 will fly six paying customers, including investor and NS-19 astronaut Evan Dick, electrical engineer and former NASA test lead Katya Echazarreta, business jet pilot and Action Aviation chairman Hamish Harding, civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha, adventurer and Dream Variation Ventures co-founder Jaison Robinson and explorer and co-founder of private equity firm Insight Equity Victor Vescovo.

Echazarreta will become the first Mexican-born woman and youngest American woman to fly to space. She will be flying as part of Space for Humanity's sponsored Citizen Astronaut Program. Meanwhile, Hespanha will be the second Brazilian to fly to space. The 28-year-old's seat is sponsored by the Crypto Space Agency.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In March, Blue Origin launched its fourth and most recent crewed flight, NS-20

The crew of Blue Origin's NS-20 flight

The crew of New Shepard NS-20. Pictured from left to right: Gary Lai, Jim Kitchen, Marty Allen, Sharon Hagle, Marc Hagle, and Dr. George Nield. (Photo courtesy of Blue Origin) (Blue Origin)

The flight's crew included angel investor and former Party America CEO Marty Allen, SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle and her husband, Tricor International CEO Marc Hagle, teacher, entrepreneur and world explorer Jim Kitchen, former Federal Aviation Administration Office of Commercial Space Transportation associate administrator George Nield and New Shepard architect Gary Lai, who replaced "Saturday Night Live's" Pete Davidson