Here's Blue Origin's NS-21 crew

Blue Origin announced the crew flying on its NS-21 mission.

The private spaceflight company – founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos – said Monday that its fifth human spaceflight would include electrical engineer and former NASA test lead Katya Echazarreta, Action Aviation Chairman Hamish Harding, civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha, Dream Variation Ventures co-founder Jaison Robinson, Insight Equity co-founder Victor Vescovo and NS-19 astronaut Evan Dick.

Dick flew on New Shepard's 19th overall suborbital flight in December.

According to Blue Origin, Echazarreta will become the first Mexican-born woman and youngest American woman to fly to space. She will be flying as part of nonprofit Space for Humanity's sponsored Citizen Astronaut Program. Echazaretta co-hosts the YouTube series "Netflix IRL."

Space for Humanity shared an emotional video showing Echazaretta's reaction to the news on Twitter.

Correa Hespanha will be the second Brazilian to fly to space. The 28-year-old's seat is sponsored by the Crypto Space Agency.

Each astronaut on NS-21 will carry a postcard to space on behalf of Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future.

The missions will be the 21st in the history of the New Shepard program.

The flight date will be announced "soon."

Unlike previous flights, no celebrity passenger is listed among the group.

Blue Origin has not disclosed how much the passengers paid.