Bezos' Blue Origin replacing CEO with Amazon exec

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin will soon have a new CEO, the company confirmed to FOX Business on Monday.

Blue Origin said chief executive Bob Smith is stepping down at the end of the year and Amazon executive Dave Limp will take his place.

"Dave is a proven innovator with a customer-first mindset. He has extensive experience in the high-tech industry and growing highly complex organizations, including leading Amazon’s Kuiper, Kindle, Alexa, Zoox, Fire TV, and many other businesses," Blue Origin said in a statement.

Regarding Smith, the company said, "In his six years, Bob led Blue Origin’s transformation from an R&D-focused company into a multi-faceted space business nearing $10 billion in customer orders and over 10,000 employees."

Earlier this year, Blue Origin won a $3.4 billion contract to build a spaceship for NASA's next astronaut mission to the moon after being passed up for the opportunity in 2021. Blue Origin’s human landing system would take two astronauts to the moon’s southern polar region where they will conduct scientific and exploration activities.

Fox Business' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.