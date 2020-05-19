Ivanka Trump workforce policy group pushes tech boost to help American workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

White House adviser Ivanka Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discussed the future of online training for workers and students at the American Workforce Policy Advisory Group's first meeting since the coronavirus crisis started.

"The nature of work and education is changing ⁠— and we must utilize every avenue possible to provide Americans with the most in-demand skills, in new and flexible ways, so that we re-emerge stronger than before," Trump told FOX Business in a statement ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

The policy group includes business leaders like Tim Cook of Apple, Doug McMillon of Walmart, Marillyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin and Ginni Rommetty of IBM. Board members voted in favor of a call-to-action that includes improving the "technological infrastructure necessary for the future of work."

IVANKA TRUMP LAUNCHES $3B CORONAVIRUS FARMERS AID WITH AG SEC IN MARYLAND

The board also highlighted companies that focus on bringing together tech and education.

"The White House is thankful that companies like Udacity, Western Governors University, Coursera and other online learning platforms are stepping up during this crisis to meet American students and workers where they are and are providing innovative, relevant and quality education and skills training during these times," Trump said. She said she is taking online classes with Coursera.

Many Americans are working from home, if they're working at all. The April jobs report revealed that in the span of one month, more than 20 million people found themselves out of work, pushing the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent — the highest since record-keeping began in 1948.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The mission of the board was to help more people come off the sidelines. ... Now the challenge is different. It's reconnecting workers with the workforce," Trump said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS