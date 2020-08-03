Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Politics

TikTok confirms 'preliminary discussions' to sell US operations under White House pressure in internal memo

TikTok has faced increasing scrutiny because of its ties to China

close
Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton joins 'Fox &amp; Friends.'video

Sen. Cotton on future of TikTok in the US, COVID-19 stimulus negotiations, Biden's policy agenda

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton joins 'Fox & Friends.'

Embattled social media platform TikTok confirmed it is engaging in "preliminary discussions" to sell the app's U.S. business over the Trump administration's national security concerns, TikTok parent company ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming wrote in an internal memo.

Continue Reading Below

IS TIKTOK DANGEROUS?

As first reported by FOX Business, Chinese company ByteDance entered into talks about a month ago with Microsoft to buy TikTok's U.S. operations as a way to save the business from a decision by the administration that would prevent the popular app from being used by U.S. consumers.

A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok at an Apple store in Beijing on Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

"[W]e faced the real possibility of a forced sale of TikTok's U.S. business by [the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.] or an executive order banning on the TikTok app in the U.S.," Zhang wrote in the memo. "We disagree with CFIUS's conclusion because we have always been committed to user safety, platform neutrality, and transparency."

ByteDance has been "fully" cooperating with a CFIUS review of its acquisition of the now-defunct musical.ly in 2017, billionaire Zhang added.

Zhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance, poses in Palo Alto, California, March 4, 2020. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

President Trump is expected to make an announcement as early as Monday about how a TikTok-Microsoft deal could proceed.

TIKTOK FACES WELL-FUNDED RIVALS, REGULATORY SCRUTINY IN U.S.

Microsoft confirmed Sunday that it was in talks over a potential TikTok purchase.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.213.21+8.20+4.00%

"Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President’s concerns," the company said in a statement. "It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Microsoft said it would wrap up discussions with ByteDance by Sept. 15.

FOX Business' Charles Gasparino and Lydia Moynihan contributed to this report.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE