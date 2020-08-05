Instagram Reels debuts as competitor to TikTok

This is Instagram’s answer to TikTok.

The company launched a new “Instagram Reels” feature Wednesday that allows users to record 15-second multi-clip videos enhanced with licensed audio, effects and creative tools.

“Reels gives people new ways to express themselves, discover more of what they love on Instagram, and help anyone with the ambition of becoming a creator take center stage,” it said.

Instagram says the bite-size videos can be shared privately with followers or publicly through the app’s explore section.

The new feature is being made available today in 50 countries around the globe, including the U.S., India and the U.K., according to TechCrunch.

Its launch comes as President Trump is aiming to ban rival social media platform TikTok over national security concerns.

The stock of Facebook – Instagram's owner – has risen slightly following the rollout of the “Reels” feature.