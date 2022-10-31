Instagram locks out, suspends some users in apparent glitch

Instagram experienced problems Monday with several users unable to access their accounts and others complaining they were mistakenly suspended by the Meta-owned social media site.

Outage tracking site Down Detector indicated a surge in Instagram outage reports in the morning, with users complaining that the site either crashed, locked them out, would not refresh or even suspended them. Some also reported having their access restored but losing followers in the apparent malfunction.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % META META PLATFORMS INC. 92.70 -6.50 -6.55%

Instagram's communications team confirmed the site was having problems, tweeting, "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown"

A Meta spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement, "We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience."