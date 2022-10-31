Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tech

Instagram locks out, suspends some users in apparent glitch

Meta spokesperson said the company is looking into the issues

close
Tigress Financial Partners CIO and director of research Ivan Feinseth provides insight on the technology sector on 'Making Money.' video

Big tech companies like Meta, Apple and Amazon could further optimize balance sheets: Ivan Feinseth

Tigress Financial Partners CIO and director of research Ivan Feinseth provides insight on the technology sector on 'Making Money.'

Instagram experienced problems Monday with several users unable to access their accounts and others complaining they were mistakenly suspended by the Meta-owned social media site.

Outage tracking site Down Detector indicated a surge in Instagram outage reports in the morning, with users complaining that the site either crashed, locked them out, would not refresh or even suspended them. Some also reported having their access restored but losing followers in the apparent malfunction.

Instagram lawsuit

Instagram experienced widespread problems Monday with mistakenly locking out and suspending some users. ((AP Photo/Jenny Kane, file) / AP Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
META META PLATFORMS INC. 92.70 -6.50 -6.55%

FACEBOOK PARENT META STOCK PLUMMENTS, CEO ZUCKERBERG SEES NET WORTH SINK

Instagram's communications team confirmed the site was having problems, tweeting, "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown"

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A Meta spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement, "We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience."